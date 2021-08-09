Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.830-$1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,616. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. Barnes Group has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.