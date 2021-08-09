Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.81. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,279. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.