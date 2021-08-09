Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Hurst Acquires 158,334 Shares

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Hurst purchased 158,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,033,334 shares in the company, valued at C$620,000.40.

CVE PCR traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.74. 154,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74. Newcore Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.16 million and a P/E ratio of -185.00.

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Company Profile

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

