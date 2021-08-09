Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KBC Group (KBCSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KBC Group (OTCMKTS: KBCSY):

8/6/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on the stock, up previously from €64.00 ($75.29).

7/22/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a €59.90 ($70.47) price target on the stock, up previously from €56.50 ($66.47).

7/21/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on the stock, up previously from €54.00 ($63.53).

7/14/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of KBCSY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,493. KBC Group NV has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $42.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

