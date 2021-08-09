Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $30.31

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.31, but opened at $29.00. Ebix shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 2,004 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $906.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ebix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ebix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 72,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
