Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $30.31

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.31, but opened at $29.00. Ebix shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 2,004 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $906.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ebix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ebix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 72,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

