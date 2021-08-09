Insider Buying: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici purchased 1,300 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.03 per share, with a total value of C$10,439.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,117.40.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90.

Several research firms recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.