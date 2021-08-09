Insider Buying: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici purchased 1,300 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.03 per share, with a total value of C$10,439.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,117.40.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90.

Several research firms recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

