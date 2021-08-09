Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.61. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 27,133 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $511,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $2,711,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 33.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $94,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
