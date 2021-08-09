Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.61. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 27,133 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $511,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $2,711,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 33.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $94,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

