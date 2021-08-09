Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down to $195.23

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $195.23, but opened at $188.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $198.74, with a volume of 547 shares.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.