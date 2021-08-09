Well Done LLC Sells 8,515 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $48.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.