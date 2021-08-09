IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.44% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $192,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.65. 420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,217. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43.

