RDA Financial Network Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RDA Financial Network cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after acquiring an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

VZ stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

