RDA Financial Network Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 61,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $187.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

