RDA Financial Network Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.