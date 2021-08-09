US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Up to $34.11

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $35.55. US Foods shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 15,991 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.82.
In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
