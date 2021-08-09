US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Up to $34.11

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $35.55. US Foods shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 15,991 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Get US Foods alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.