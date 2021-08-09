NEST Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.11 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 75.1% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.94 million and approximately $26.11 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.11 or 0.00827774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00105503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040005 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

