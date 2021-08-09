Well Done LLC Acquires 257 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.31. 1,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.88. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

