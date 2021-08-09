Levolution (LEVL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $202,957.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Levolution has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $202,957.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.11 or 0.00827774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00105503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,699,645 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

