Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.43. Daseke shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 3,809 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $573.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daseke by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

