Analysts Set Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 15,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,993. The company has a market capitalization of $266.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.