Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CVEO traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 3.90. Civeo has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth about $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.