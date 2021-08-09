Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,203,000. Bentley Systems makes up 5.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,352,887 shares of company stock worth $77,696,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.50. 2,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion and a PE ratio of 112.27. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

