Marketfield Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $120,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. 2,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.