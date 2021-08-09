Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $227.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.