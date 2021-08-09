The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $128.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 11,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 231,946 shares.The stock last traded at $106.78 and had previously closed at $104.52.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In related news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the second quarter worth $157,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at $2,618,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

