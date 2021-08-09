IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,225 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.85. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,907. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.40.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.