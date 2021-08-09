IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,399 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $406.26. 84,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,405. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $407.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

