Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.43. 98 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,947. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.46.

