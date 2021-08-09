IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.20.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $306.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $194.61 and a 52 week high of $316.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

