Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $66.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as low as $51.45 and last traded at $51.69. 4,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,004,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,434 shares of company stock worth $1,892,996. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,578.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

