Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.71. 27,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

