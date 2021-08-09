B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

A number of research firms recently commented on BME. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 563.60 ($7.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 450.50 ($5.89) and a one year high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The stock has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 557.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.