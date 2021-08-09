Klever Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.03 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $125.03 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00045109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00145642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00146841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,787.05 or 1.00038350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00774683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

