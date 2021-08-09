Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 24,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.73. The stock had a trading volume of 58,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,666. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

