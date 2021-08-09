IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.94.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.