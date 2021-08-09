IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,966,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.19. 97,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,663. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

