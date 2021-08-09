Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 264 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM opened at $146.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

