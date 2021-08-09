VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Purchased by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $27,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

OIH traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.12. 14,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.17. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

