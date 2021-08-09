Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $11.37 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 65,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 55,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,276. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

