Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.73. Ecovyst shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 2,643 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

