Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.