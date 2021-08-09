Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.17

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMPL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Impel NeuroPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

