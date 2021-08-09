National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $204.05

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $204.05, but opened at $222.03. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $221.66, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $784.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.29.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

