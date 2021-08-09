TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.75

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

TA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $559.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 21.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.