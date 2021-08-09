PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 145,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $279.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $328.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

