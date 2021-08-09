Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.61

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 215.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Veritiv during the second quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 36.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

