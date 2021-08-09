Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 4,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,825,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $377.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $28,832,431. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

