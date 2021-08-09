Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $368.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

