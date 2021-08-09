Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $328.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $349.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

