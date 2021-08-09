SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 327,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,123. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.83.

