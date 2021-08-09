Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after buying an additional 5,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,316,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,317,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 960,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,244,000 after buying an additional 2,382,816 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $7.82. 123,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,823,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.20 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

